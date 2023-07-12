Penske expressed a desire to host a WEC six-hour race on the same weekend as the IMSA SportsCar Championship race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which it purchased in conjunction with the IndyCar Series in November 2019.

The idea was discussed with the WEC for 2024 when attempts were made to replace Sebring as the venue for the US race, but it was not possible due to scheduling reasons.

However, Penske insisted that aspirations, first expressed in May 2022, of having the WEC raced at the Indy road course, home to the United States Grand Prix from 2000-2007, remain current.

“We want to use the track for big events, international events – that’s what the WEC would bring us,” Penske said.

“We would love to see him in Indianapolis and it would be great to have IMSA and WEC on the same weekend.”

Penske revealed that Pierre Fillon, president of WEC promoter, the Automobile Club de l’Ouest, and series boss Frederic Lequien traveled to Indianapolis following this year’s Sebring 1000 season opener, in March.

“They saw what we had and we had some good discussions,” he said. “We were on track but as IMSA was already busy with dates and TV it was not possible.”

Austin will replace Sebring as America’s WEC host next season – but could Indy get a look in after that? Photo by: Paul Foster

The new IMSA Indianapolis event for 2023, known as the “Battle of the Bricks,” has been added to the calendar on September 17.

Penske’s statements assume that the IMSA race, which is expected to become a full-fledged endurance race in the second year, will take place on the corresponding weekend of 2024, while the WEC will return to Austin on September 1st.

The race falls two weeks before the traditional round at Fuji, Japan on September 15, which means it will likely go head-to-head with the IMSA race at Indy.

Lequien declined to discuss the prospects of Indianapolis joining the WEC in 2025, even though Austin’s contract is known to be for one year only.

“We need to focus on 2024 and build a great event, then we’ll see for the future,” he told Motorsport.com.

The WEC has been looking for a new venue for its major US event following the end of the five-year IMSA 12 Hours of Sebring weekend racing agreement.

The first edition of the 1000 Miglia di Sebring took place in 2019, before the COVID pandemic forced its cancellation in 2020 and 2021.

Austin hosted the US round from 2013 to 2017 and again in 2019/20 when it was entered in place of a canceled race at Interlagos.