Pensions, the government at work on changing the Women’s Option. Objective: to make the measure more inclusive

Maneuver ready for discussion at Parliament. There Financialestablished the conference of group leaders, will land in Classroom to Montecitorio the December 20th. But something already wobbles. Among the numerous measures targeted by the oppositions also tick Option Woman. From January 1, 2023 in addition to Odds 102in fact also changes the early early retirement reserved for female workers only, both in the private and public sectors. The measure allows for get out of work with one Discount average of 53 months, or just over four years, compared to the ordinary requirements. The deal is to accept the check recalculation with the contribution system. In financial year 2022 the possibility of leaving the world of work early was used by all female workers in possession of 35 years from contribute and 58 or 59 years of age.

Women’s option, the proposal of the Meloni government

While with the latest maneuver economic by Meloni, access to Option Woman was bound to a “subjective condition” that the worker must possess at the time of request. In fact, next year Option Donna should have concerned only caregivers, bearers of disabilities or worker fired or employed by companies in crisis, for which “a discussion table is active for the management of the company crisis at the company crisis structure”.

But now the government, according to the latest press rumors, seems to want to adjust again Option Woman. The reason? The numerous pressures coming from many quarters, primarily from the opposition parties. The goal would be to make the more inclusive measure, net of the economic coverage available. The very restrictive wording put in black and white in the maneuver could therefore undergo new changes. But the operating framework it’s still pretty nebulous.

Pensions Women’s option, what could change

