Kommersant: in 2024, pensions for non-working pensioners will be indexed by 7.5 percent

In 2024, pensions of non-working pensioners in Russia will be indexed by 7.5 percent. This is reported with reference to the draft budget of the Social Fund for 2024-2026. “Kommersant”.

This draft budget was the first after the merger of the Russian Pension Fund (PFR) and the Social Insurance Fund (SIF) in 2023 and the introduction of a single tariff for insurance contributions for employers. The total budget of the Social Fund for next year will be 16.2 trillion rubles, while 10 trillion will be spent on pension payments. The volume of payments was recalculated based on the updated forecast of the Ministry of Economy for inflation. The department expects that by the end of this year it will be 7.5 percent (5.3 percent in the previous forecast), in 2024 it will decrease to 4.5 percent, in 2025-2026 – to 4 percent.

As a result of the changes, the average old-age insurance pension for non-working pensioners will increase by 1.6 thousand rubles from January 1, 2024 and amount to 23.4 thousand rubles (22.8 thousand in the previous version of the draft budget of the Social Fund).

The second largest item of expenditure of the fund will be support for families with children. More than 2.2 trillion rubles will be allocated for these purposes, including the payment of a single benefit, maternity capital and one-time benefits for the birth of a child. Another about 1.1 trillion rubles will be spent on sick leave, maternity and child care benefits.

The size of a number of social payments will also increase significantly next year. Thus, the maximum amount of temporary disability benefits in the year will be more than 122 thousand rubles per month (83 thousand rubles in 2023). The maximum amount of maternity benefits will increase from 383 to 565 thousand rubles, and payments for child care up to 1.5 years for workers – from 33.2 to 49 thousand rubles.

Earlier, Lyudmila Ivanova-Shvets, associate professor of the Department of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Russia “Human Resource Management” of the Russian University of Economics named after G.V. Plekhanov, spoke about the right of certain categories of workers to a maximum pension. According to her, cosmonauts, honored pilots and high-ranking civil servants can receive it. At the same time, the largest payment is not always awarded to those employees whose salary was higher during their working career, she noted. Participants in corporate pension savings programs may also qualify for increased payments.