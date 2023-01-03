Pensions, everything will be sorted out in February, including arrears



Yellow pensions. Today, January 3, according to the Budget Law approved at the end of 2022 there should have been the notorious and long-awaited equalization, i.e. the adjustment of pension allowances to inflation, 7.3% up to four times the minimum with the increase of the minimums to 600 euros for the over 75s.

But the increases have not taken place for everyone, or in any case the expected increases have not taken place. In some cases, for example for the accompaniment pensions for non self-sufficient children, there was a reduction of a few euros. Even for old-age pensions, the increases do not correspond to those expected, at least according to the rules approved with the last maneuver.

There’s no need to worry, qualified government sources explain. “The Budget Law was approved on 30 December, the first was a holiday and obviously on 3 January it would have been impossible to adjust all pensions to the new legislation“, explains a source from the Mef. Basically, the government assures, everything will be sorted out from the month of February. With a lot of arrears for those who did not get what they were entitled to under the law in January.

In short, clarity is the main thing. AND Affaritaliani.it explains to the many recipients of various types of pensions what is happening. We will just have to wait for February and everything should settle down, complete with arrears. On the other hand, effectively, with the green light on 30 December of the Budget Law, it was impossible for everything to be ready by 3 January in the morning. “It was like this in the other years too, in February everything settles down“, always say government sources.

sources ofInps explain to Affaritaliani.it that the amount of work and telematic information is enormous, it is a question of millions and millions of pensions, of various types, and, not only, it also depends on the banks and post offices, who then actually provide the payment service. And it is therefore normal that between December and January, with the Budget Law approved shortly before the 31st, everything is not immediately as it should be.

Subscribe to the newsletter

