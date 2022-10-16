Pensions, what is “Male Option”

The need to send the Fornero reform – which would restart on January 1, 2023 – sends the majority into fibrillation. Yesterday was the news that the Brothers of Italy would be thinking about launching the “Man Option”, that is an early retirement a 58-59 years with at least 35 contributions and a recalculation of the allowance with a view to contributingas is already the case with “Female Option”. Should you retire at 58? Obviously not, because it can be lost – as Repubblica calculates – up to 31% of the allowance that would be due.

However, the intervention must be approved quickly: on January 1, 2023in fact, the Fornero reform would return and he would be sent to a “retirement” quota 102. In that case it would be necessary to retire at 67 (with at least 20 contributions) or with 42 years and 10 months of contributions regardless of age, one year less for women. “Option Donna”, on the other hand, has produced cuts of up to 35% on checks.

Pensions, the majority could split

Accredited sources report that in the majority, already torn by other problems, “Male Option” is not seen with particular appreciation. There are those who even define it as meaningless, and in any case not suitable to respond to the needs of a labor market in which one enters increasingly late and in which the contributions paid are lower and lower. Not to mention that, as Repubblica points out, at the end of 2025 the weight of pensions will be 17.6% of GDP, two points more than the current ones, that is about 350 billion: 100 more than ten years ago. From January, moreover, pensions will be revalued by 7.9% due to the expensive bills.



