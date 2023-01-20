Pensions, what is the INPS online simulator ‘Pensami’ and how it works

Recently the‘Inps has made a new version of the simulator available on its website “Think of me – Tailor-made pension“. This helps i citizens to calculate their own retirement prospects without the need to register.

To use the simulator The simulator “Think of me – Tailor-made pension”enough enter a few personal and contribution data, provides information regarding the pensions that can be accessed both in the individual pension managements and by cumulating the entire contribution, but not the amounts of the benefits.

Furthermore, as reported by the INPS website, the new version of “Think of me” presents a simplified path for entering personal data and social security contributions, selecting any additional institutions that could anticipate access to retirement (purchase of university qualifications, periods of work abroad, maternity leave outside the employment relationship, etc. .) and visualization of possible pension scenarios.

The innovative graphics are adapted to the Institute’s Sirio Design System, to guarantee a more pleasant user experience. Video tutorials have also been created to guide the user along the way, and a new consultancy function to guide the user’s choices. Also, the simulator will soon be updated with the latest legislative changes required by the Budget law for 2023.

