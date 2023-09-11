Gentlemen? “I think that an Italian European commissioner should also look after the interests of our country”





THE INTERVIEW

Will the Budget Law for 2024 be a “maneuver” in the name of austerity?

“Austerity is a closed page, it doesn’t concern us. It will be a maneuver in the name of sustainability. We will do what we promised the Italians, in line with public finances. We can’t do everything in one day, we have five years before us. We have already started to give concrete answers, I am thinking of cutting the tax wedge. We will continue in the wake of what has already been done, making the best use of the resources at our disposal and always giving priority to low-medium incomes and families in difficulty”.

Will Quota 103 be confirmed on pensions?

“Quota 41 remains an objective of this legislature. We will get there gradually, but in the meantime the process, as we asked, has already begun. Most likely quota 41 will be confirmed for next year with the goal of 62 years (Quota 103)”.

Will there be an increase in minimum and disability pensions?

“The increase in minimum pensions will be made. The priority, in addition to renewing the cut in the tax wedge, is support for workers and pensioners in difficulty who have suffered more than others from an inflation that has attacked the wages of Italian families. We will try to broaden the audience as much as possible to support the low allowances. It is clear that this Government looks carefully at the most fragile people who need concrete help”.

