The General Pension and Social Security Authority confirmed that judicial control is one of the powers vested in some employees of the Pensions Authority by a decision of the Minister of Justice to monitor the implementation of the provisions of the Pensions and Social Security Law with regard to registration and subscription on behalf of the insured and to ensure the implementation of the rest of the provisions related to the insurance obligations of the employer towards the insured in a manner True.

The authority stated that the employer should commit to submitting all data of employees joining the institution, the end of their services, and salary adjustments, if any, noting that the contributions of the insured in the private sector are paid during the year based on the salary of the subscription account for the month of January of each year, and any increase in the salary is not considered. The salary of the insured’s contribution account during the year, unless this increase is retroactively effective from the beginning of January of the same year. actual each month.

The authority stated that the employer in the private sector must submit to the authority in January of each year a statement of the salaries of his workers for this month and their monthly subscriptions, and to provide the authority monthly with any changes that occur to the number of his workers or their salaries, and in the event that this data is not provided on time. The specified contributions are calculated on the basis of the last statement submitted to the Authority until the actual due contributions are calculated.

She indicated that the employer should keep all financial records related to the salaries of workers, as well as keep administrative records for employees, including appointment decisions, work contracts, vacations, termination of service, and others, so that inspection officers from the authority can view them if the need arises according to their request, as it should be. Correctly specifying the business owner’s addresses for the headquarters of his companies and branches, and notifying the Authority of any amendments thereto.