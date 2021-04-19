The General Pensions and Social Security Authority said that updating pensioners and beneficiaries with their data in the event of any change in their social or employment status that would affect the legality of their entitlement to the retirement pension or the share due in it to spare them the financial burdens of increasing pensions.

Hind Al-Suwaidi, director of the entitlements unit at the authority, explained that updating the data is a procedure required of retirees and beneficiaries to ensure the correctness of the continuation of the retirement pension payment and the contributions due in it in accordance with the provisions of the law, noting that the update is done by informing the authority of the change at the time of its occurrence at any time during the year, so that the authority can Take the necessary actions related to this change.

Al-Suwaidi said: “Among the cases that require informing the authority to stop paying the pension when the pensioner returns to work in the event that he does not meet the conditions for combining the pension and the salary, and when the widow marries and there are no other beneficiaries, her share in the pension shall devolve to them, and upon the marriage of the daughter or Her enrollment in a job, and other other cases that necessitate the suspension of the pension share for any of the beneficiaries whose entitlement conditions are not met.

She pointed out that there are also cases that require modernization due to the transfer of the pension from some of the beneficiaries to some of them, including, for example, the transfer of the widow’s share to her sons and daughters from her husband upon her death, or the transfer of her share to the rest of the other widows, as she did not have children.

She indicated that in some cases the data must be updated due to the deduction of part of the pension, including when the pension is transferred to the widow of the insured in the absence of other beneficiaries of the sons and daughters, as well as when there is one beneficiary in the pension, whether this person is a son, girl or widow. Where in these cases a quarter is deducted and three quarters of the pension is spent.

Al-Suwaidi said: “Besides that modernization preserves the rights of the beneficiaries, if there is any change in the status of entitlement that requires re-distribution of shares, there are cases in which new shares are introduced without prejudice to the shares of the rest of the beneficiaries in the pension, and here there is an additional value of modernization, which is that it preserves the rights. Acquired by law for the beneficiaries of the renewal of entitlement conditions against one of them.

She noted that the authority had, in the past period, decided to separate the accounts of the beneficiaries to achieve some goals, including ensuring that the beneficiaries carry out the update to avoid disbursing excess amounts, to ensure the correct distribution of shares, documenting the process of transferring shares to the beneficiaries in their own accounts, and preserving the rights of the beneficiaries from minors.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

