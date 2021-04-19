Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The General Pensions and Social Security Authority said: The updating of pensioners and beneficiaries of their data in the event of any change in their social or employment status that would affect the legality of their entitlement to a retirement pension or to the share due in it to spare them the financial burdens of increasing pensions.

Hind Al Suwaidi, Director of the Entitlements Unit at the Authority, explained that updating the data is a procedure required of retirees and beneficiaries to ensure the correctness of the continuation of the retirement pension payment and the contributions due in it in accordance with the provisions of the law, noting that the update is done by informing the Authority of the change at the time of its occurrence at any time during the year, so that the Authority can Take the necessary actions related to this change.

For example, Al-Suwaidi said of the cases that require informing the Authority to stop paying the pension when the pensioner returns to work in the event that he does not fulfill the conditions for combining the pension and the salary, and when the widow marries and there are no other beneficiaries, her share in the pension shall devolve to them, and when the girl marries or joins her. By work, and other cases that necessitate the suspension of the pension share for any of the beneficiaries whose entitlement conditions are not met.