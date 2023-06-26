Landini: “Totally useless meeting on pensions”

“A totally useless meeting. They repeated the things of January and on the resources to make a real negotiation they didn’t answer us”. Thus the general secretary of the CGIL, Maurizio Landini, at the end of the meeting at the Ministry of Labor on pensions with the minister Marina Calderone. “A negative meeting. The government does not have the real will to open negotiations and the minister has no mandate”, he adds.

Pensions: Bombers, no concrete results

“There are no concrete results today”. So the general secretary of Uil, Pierpaolo Bombardieri, at the end of the meeting with the Minister of Labor Marina Calderone on the social security system. “We have taken note of the statements of the minister – he explained – who has read our proposals, she said that they agree on many things but there is no concrete answer on any issue. They have not answered whether they will put their hand to Fornero , they didn’t say if Quota 103 will be reconfirmed, they didn’t tell us if there will be a pension for young people and what’s even more serious they haven’t given an answer to these women who are here to get an answer on the women’s option, despite we had posed the problem”.

“This is the result of an interim meeting from which other political and technical tables will emerge but there is no answer one, and precise, to be able to tell workers if there will still be Quota 103, if there will be 41 years of contributions with which to retire”. Bombardieri reported that the unions have reminded Calderone of all the things asked in the campaign election: “The answer is that they are waiting to do it throughout the legislature but we have to deal with the things included in the maneuver and they have not responded”. Bombardieri then explained that this afternoon the Ministry of Labor will send “a rich calendar of appointments “; “Uil will be present at all the meetings waiting to have precise data and answers”, he concluded.

