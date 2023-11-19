Pensions, Spi-Cgil attacks: “Thousands of euros cut”. And the state makes money on doctors

“The Meloni government makes money on pensions. In fact, in addition to having succeeded in the sensational feat of worsening the Monti/Fornero law, eliminating any form of exit flexibility, it continues to cut the revaluation of pensions by thousands of euros”. This is what the confederal secretary of the CGIL Lara Ghiglione declares. According to the calculations of Corriere della Sera, however, with cuts to doctors’ pensions the State will save 21 billion euros: from 2025 professionals could lose 2,700 euros gross per year.



“This executive with last year’s budget law – explains the national secretary of the Spi Cgil Tania Scacchetti – had introduced for both 2023 and 2024 a highly penalizing revaluation mechanism for pensions with payments exceeding 4 times the minimum payment , pensions of just over 1,600 euros net, nothing but rich pensions. The losses due to the lack of revaluation – he continues – naturally drag on over the years and are no longer recoverable. In fact, by law, it is decided that amounts adequate to the increase in the cost of living cannot be guaranteed. And it is done on that part of the population who has worked all their lives and who supports the welfare of this country, often helping their children and grandchildren.”

In the analysis of the pension department of the CGIL and the SPI, very heavy cuts are calculated on pensions in the two-year period 2023-2024, which reach 962 euros for a gross pension of 2,300 euros (net 1,786), up to 4,849 euros gross for an amount gross pension of 3,840 euros (2,735 euros net). “These cuts projected on average life expectancy – we read in the analysis – reach very high amounts, starting from 6,673 euros net for a pensioner with a net pension of 1,786 euros, up to 36,329 euros net, for a pension of 2,735 euros net”.

“As if this were not enough – adds the CGIL – the Government intends to change the indices with which to calculate the revaluation of pensions from 2027, replacing the current equalization index with the GDP deflator”. The study amply demonstrates that “this change would have a very serious impact on pensions, with a monthly loss of 78 euros for a pension of 1,786 euros net and of 230 euros for a pension of 2,735 euros net. Data which, if projected onto the average life expectancy, reaches amounts that vary between 18,019 euros up to 35,051 euros of lost earnings”.

