Dear sirs,

I want to report, on the subject of taxes, that despite the official communications of the authorities about the improvements in favor of the less well-off categories, things seem to be clearly the opposite. The undersigned, for example, the holder of a modest pension of less than € 1,200 per month, has had a further regional deduction made IRPEF (Lazio) for the whole of 2021, now that the year is over and there was talk of the long-awaited revaluation of pensions and a downsizing of IRPEF, I was expecting a few tens of euros more on the January 2022 check.

Not even for a dream, quite the opposite, they established a new regional tax (Lazio) IRPEF, the one that was there was to end with 2021, they also added a municipal one (Rome). These are always those extraordinary withdrawals that have an annual duration. The result is that the amount of the pension allowance fell by around € 40 and the new deductions will last throughout 2022.

Moral of the story the state goes to withdraw funds from pension checks of less than € 1,200 (now down to € 1,150) to do what with this money? Talk about it, read up on it and report it, pulling the rope too much can end badly even for those who pull harder, because if the weaker ones let go, the stronger ones on the other side all fall ruinously!

With best regards

Mauro Castellani, Rome