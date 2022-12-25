Pensions 2023 when do they arrive? Raises and payments in detail

January 1st is approaching. In less than a week, the principle of a New Year. And on the pension front, what will change? Granted that the pension increases there will be (the government has inserted in Budget Law an increase from 80 to 85% of the indexation of checks four and five times the minimum, i.e. 2,000-2,500 euros, and a reduction in the brackets for the highest pensions), with the aim of countering theinflation galloping and families in economic difficulty, the question that arises is one: will something change on payment dates? If on the one hand the changes related to Female option are clear: the age threshold rises to 60 years, which can be reduced by one year per child up to a maximum of two, and for only three categories: caregivers, dismissed or disabled, as well as the turning point on minimum pensions which reach 600 euros but only for the over 75s and only for 2023, let’s clarify the 2023 payment calendar.

First of all, it should be noted that the dates for the January 2023 pension payment they are not the same for everyone. In fact, it changes for those who collect it in cash at post offices and for those who prefer credit either to the current account, to the bank or to the postal account. Furthermore, it should be remembered that payment always takes place on first bankable day of the month.

Pensions January 2023, payment dates

