Pensions, Quota 103: important news for “flexible advances”

There comes one important news for those who decide to go in pension with Quote 103, starting today the INPS has unlocked the requests. It is possible to submit request for retirement flexible advance. The channels available for sending requests – reads the Sole 24 Ore – are the call center and the website of the pension fund, subject to access through Spid, electronic identity card o national service card or i patronages. The green light to the questions was not contextual to the publication of the Institute’s circular which implements the regulatory provisions and usually contains profits clarifications, which will happen soon. Therefore, at least for the main requirements and rules, reference must be made to the provisions of the Budget law 2023 (Law 197/2023, article 1, paragraphs 283-284).

103 share – continues the Sun – is accessible to those who mature within this year at least 62 years of age and at least 41 years of contributions by members of the compulsory general insurance, to the exclusive and substitute forms of the same or to the separate management managed by INPS, as long as you are not already a holder of a pension treatment at the expense of one of them. The contributory requirement can also be met cumulating the periods non-coinciding contributions paid into the indicated pension schemes. The starting date of the pension is not immediate, but subject to the application of a variable grace period.

Subscribe to the newsletter

