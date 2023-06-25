Fahad Buhindi (Abu Dhabi) The General Pension and Social Security Authority announced that the “Shorek” project will enter into force starting from July 1, 2023, so that it includes everyone whose service ends after this date and who wishes to include the period of his service that ended with his service in his new job.

“Shorek” aims to keep the service of the insured continuous and connected in the event of changing his employer without incurring any additional costs, and all workers in the government and private sectors covered by the Federal Pension Law benefit from it.

For his part, Muhammad Saqr Al-Hammadi, Director of the Pensions Operations Department at the Authority, said in a special statement to “Al-Ittihad”: “Shorek benefits from service reward holders only, and it does not extend to those who have any of the conditions for entitlement to a retirement pension at the end of their service.” It also does not include retirees, just as “Shorek” does not apply to those with previous service periods that ended before the date of July 1, 2023, and who can join these periods according to the current provisions of joining, just as Shortak does not include service periods that are less than a year, given that this period does not A reward is given for it from the original.

He said: It is required that the entity from which the insured is transferred or to be subject to the Federal Pension Law, and with regard to those transferring from other funds to the Authority, they can benefit from the system of exchange of benefits between funds, which allows transfer between agencies if the human resources regulation between the two parties includes what allows transfer. In this case, the period of service of the insured becomes continuous, and the employer to whom he is transferred shall bear any differences in the cost of conjoining, if any, after transferring the insured’s remuneration to the employer to which he is transferred.

In order to benefit from “Shorak”, Al-Hammadi explained that the insured must, at the end of his service, notify his employer of his desire to benefit from the “Shorak” project, so that when it submits the transaction for disbursing insurance dues on the system, it chooses not to pay the end-of-service reward for the purposes of annexation, and uploads the declaration of non-disbursement request Payment of the end of service benefit for the purposes of combining the previous service periods, to be filled out and signed by the insured and the employer, and to be attached with the end of service form and the rest of the other required documents.

And he indicated that the request to choose your company may be rejected if it does not meet certain conditions, the most important of which is the absence of any financial obligations during the previous period of service, such as an alimony debt adjudged by the judiciary, or the payment of what is required of the insured to the government for a reason related to the performance of your work or to recover what was paid to you. Unjustly, indicating that in order to benefit from Shurk, the insured must join a job within 6 months from the date of termination of his service, and submit a request for inclusion during the first month of joining the service.

He pointed out that there are a number of cases in which the addition request can be canceled, which is represented in the passage of a month of joining the employer without submitting the request for inclusion and when the insured reaches the age of retirement, which is 60 years, or if the insured voluntarily withdraws from the request for inclusion, or in In the event that the insured exhausts a period of 6 months before joining a new job, or in the event of the death of the insured before completing the amalgamation procedures, she also points out that it is not permissible to request a reward after amalgamation, as the amalgamation procedure applies and is considered enforceable and binding on the Authority and the applicant.

He added, “Such projects facilitate the movement of citizens between different work sectors, and ensure the presence of competitive, flexible and highly productive human capital without obstacles or challenges.” Its axis is achieving results, as “Shorak” embodies the government’s ability to adopt renewable government concepts and models and flexible, renewable and human-enabled policies, which contribute to raising the competitiveness of talents and capabilities and exchanging experiences between the various work sectors in light of the major transformations that occur in the business sector in the country.