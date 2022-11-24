The General Pension and Social Security Authority said that the new share is one of the most important privileges in Federal Law No. (7) of 1999 for pensions and social security, which approves the introduction of a new share if the daughter, sister, or mother becomes widowed or divorced, or the son or brother becomes unable to earn after the death of the owner. The pension and none of them had another salary or pension, and this share is created without prejudice to the shares of the other beneficiaries in the pension.

At the end of its awareness campaign, “Discover Your Advantages”, the authority stated that the new quota was detailed in Article (31) of the law, which is an original article in the current pension law and is not new. The pensioner is a father or a mother, so that if the entitlement conditions are not met by one of the heirs, he is excluded from the pension. If any of the entitlement cases are renewed after a period of time, a share is created for him from the Authority’s treasury without affecting the shares of the other beneficiaries to whom the pension was previously distributed upon his death.

For example, if the daughter of the pensioner was married at the time of her father’s death, then in this case she is not entitled to a share of his pension. If after that she was divorced or widowed after the date of death, the law creates a share for her from the authority’s treasury without affecting the shares of other beneficiaries.

The newly created share is similar to the original shares that are paid to the beneficiaries on the date of the death of the pensioner according to the law. For example, a share is paid to the girl equal to the share of her brothers or sisters, knowing that this share does not devolve to any of the other beneficiaries when it is interrupted, like the rest of the original shares in the law.