The General Authority for Pensions and Social Security said that Decree Law No. (57) of 2023 regarding pensions and social insurance contributes to enhancing the insured’s chances of obtaining a retirement pension, by creating a new option that enables him to add it at no cost, and the purpose of adding service periods is The precedent is to keep the insured’s periods of service continuous and continuous, with the aim of increasing his chances of obtaining a retirement pension.

The Authority explained that if the insured chooses to keep the end-of-service gratuity upon the end of his service for the purposes of consolidation, the period of his service will be considered legally included in accordance with the conditions set by the Authority, including specifying the duration of benefiting from this option, and in the event that the insured chooses to pay the end-of-service gratuity and decides Joining a new job and then wanting to add the service, the rules of adding the service in this case include the insured’s obligation to pay his share and the employer’s share in the contributions for the periods to be added, while the cost of the addition is calculated on the salary of the subscription account on the date of submitting the addition request, multiplied by 26%. Multiplied by the period of service to be added in months according to the law and the new decree.

The cost of addition is paid before the end of service in one lump sum within (30) days from the date of approval of the addition request. Otherwise, the addition request will be cancelled, and the insured may pay the cost in installments according to the conditions set by the Board of Directors.

The Authority explained that when the insured’s service period ends without paying the full cost, the included service periods are calculated corresponding to the amounts actually paid.

The Authority pointed out that the periods that are allowed to be included are the periods of previous service with any employer to whom the provisions of the new law apply, the periods of previous service in any employer approved by the Council of Ministers, and the period of service prior to acquiring citizenship, as the provisions of the law apply to everyone who obtains citizenship. The state during his service with an employer subject to the provisions of the law as of the date of his obtaining citizenship, and he may add the periods of his service prior to this date in accordance with the provisions of the addition referred to.

In order to add it, the insured must express his desire to add it before the end of the service, and that the service periods to be added must not have been terminated due to any reason for complete deprivation of pension or reward, and must not be training periods or temporary periods.

If the pensioner returns to work, the pensioner may add the period of his service for which he was entitled to a pension to the period of the new service, so that upon the end of his service he will be treated on the basis of both periods together, taking into account the terms and conditions issued in this regard.