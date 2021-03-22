Pensions The ministry intends to tighten the qualification requirements for managers who invest pension funds

Underlying this is the Financial Supervision Authority’s observation that the management of occupational pension companies requires less qualifications and experience than the managers of smaller insurance companies.

Over Qualification requirements for managers investing € 130 billion in earnings-related pension assets are tightening. The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) has decided to start drafting a law that would increase the skills of the boards and boards of directors of occupational pension companies and require them to have more experience in the field.

The background is the Financial Supervisory Authority’s (Fiva) finding that the regulation of the qualifications and experience of the management of occupational pension companies is deficient compared to other insurance companies and to pension funds and funds that are much smaller than occupational pension companies. Fiva took the initiative to remedy the matter to the Ministry as early as October 2019.

The activities of the board and management of the employment pension company came to the fore last week, when the CEO of Elo, which invests EUR 26 billion in pensions, Satu Huber was allowed to resign.

The CEO resigned after an agent appointed by the Financial Supervisory Authority had worked for the company for three months. Fiva felt that something was needed inside the companyies because the company’s board and other management acted incompetently and carelessly in the spring interest rate crisis.

Manager Hannu Ijäs According to STM’s pension and private insurance unit, STM has decided that, as a result of Fiva’s initiative, it is appropriate to start drafting legislation.

“The initiative has been tentatively discussed within STM and discussed with Fiva. We also spoke with the social partners and the Minister’s staff. and with key stakeholders, we went through it. We said that we should start preparing for this issue, ”says Ijäs.

According to Ijäs, the exact timetable for drafting the law has not yet been decided, and there is no target timetable for submitting the government’s proposal yet. The handling of the initiative has started out sticky due to changes in the staff of the ministry and the corona.

“The initiative is justified because there are differences in the regulation of life and non-life insurance companies and supplementary pension institutions,” Ijäs says.

The intention is to change the qualification requirements for occupational pension companies to match the qualification requirements for life and non-life insurance companies and several supplementary pension institutions.

Financial supervision justifies the tightening of qualification requirements on the grounds that the role of occupational pension insurance companies has increased as a result of the concentration. Investment assets and operations have been transferred from pension funds and funds to employment pension companies.

At the same time, the number of employment pension insurance companies has decreased from seven to four. The big change happened when Ilmarinen swallowed the pension company Etera in 2017 and the companies merged in early 2018.

The Financial Supervision Authority points out that qualification requirements have been laid down for the CEO of an employment pension company, but not for other executive management. However, members of management teams do a lot of preparatory work to support investment decisions.

In occupational pension companies that manage and invest billions of euros, investment decisions are big.

Fiva considers it a bad situation that in occupational pension companies investing large public funds, the qualification requirements of the management team are looser than in non-life insurance companies and life insurance companies investing private funds.

Financial supervision suggests, therefore, that the members of the board of directors of an occupational pension company should have, in addition to the current requirements, the other professional qualifications and experience required to perform the task. Today, it is sufficient for a board member to have good expertise in employment pension insurance operations.

Fiva further submits that other persons responsible for the key functions of the employment pension company, such as members of the management team, have the professional qualifications and experience required to perform the position. The content of the qualification and experience requirements would be decided by the Financial Supervisory Authority with its own regulations, ie the supervisor could quickly address the shortcomings identified by the occupational pension companies.

The composition of the board of employment pension companies is determined by the Act on Employment Pension Insurance Companies, which may have made it more difficult to appoint eligible members. By law, the board must include representatives of employers and employees, elected from among the nominees of key central organizations representing employers and employees.

Since the beginning of 2020, employees ‘representatives have been at least one third of the number of Board members and employers’ representatives have been at least one sixth of the Board members.