The General Pensions and Social Security Authority said that the medical committee concerned with pension affairs is the only authority concerned with proving cases of total disability or health unfitness for the insured or the inability to earn for the beneficiaries for the purposes of pension entitlement from the authority, noting that this committee was formed pursuant to Ministerial Resolution No. 924 of the year 2014 issued by the Minister of Health on June 22, 2014. Its membership includes specialized doctors and officials from the Ministry of Health, the Dubai Health Authority and the private sector. It also includes a representative of the Authority.

The authority clarified that there are several requirements that the insured and the beneficiaries must fulfill before submitting their request to the competent medical committee for the purposes of proving a case of total disability or unfitness for health service or inability to earn, the most important of which is the provision of a recent medical report from the treating physician in a government hospital.

As well as requesting a comprehensive report on the job of the applicant for retirement and the nature of the tasks he performs in his work. The committee has the right to seek the assistance of specialized doctors to evaluate the reports submitted by the insured or the beneficiary and the status of the applicant, and his decision is also not binding if the committee decides to take it or reject it according to the data. Provided that the reasons for this are presented in its report. The meeting of the committee is valid in the presence of its chairman and two of its members, and its decisions are issued unanimously or by the majority of the members present.

The authority indicated that insured persons working in the government sector are referred directly by their employers to the committee before the termination of their services. As for insured persons working in the private sector, they are referred to the committee through the authority based on the letter directed by their employer, provided that the request includes All documents required for the purposes of referral to the committee.

She indicated that the cases and diseases that may be presented to the committee to prove the state of disability differ in their type and degree, and among these diseases are cancer, orthopedics, accidents, fractures, neurosurgery, eyes, psychiatric diseases, blood diseases, internal diseases, rheumatic diseases, kidney failure, epilepsy … and others. In all cases, the proof of disability is subject to For the decision and appreciation of the committee, which holds its sessions at least once a month at the headquarters of the Ministry of Health in the Emirate of Dubai.

She pointed out that once the state of disability or health unfitness for service is established by a decision of the committee and his service is terminated, the pension shall be paid to him from the day following the end of the service regardless of his age and the length of his service registered with the authority, explaining that after the decision is issued, the employer must provide the authority with the file of the insured’s end of service He and all the required documents and papers, including the decision of the competent medical committee, through the electronic end-of-service application on the authority’s website, within a month at most from the date of termination of his service.



