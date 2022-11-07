The General Pensions and Social Security Authority said that the Pensions Law did not set restrictions on the return of the pensioner (retired) to work again, but encouraged that by giving him the opportunity to join work under the insurance umbrella again, if his age did not exceed 60, in addition. To give him the opportunity to add the period of service for which he is entitled to a pension to his new service period without cost if his salary from the new job is less than his pension.

In answer to the questions of the “Our Stories” competition, which is published periodically on the authority’s accounts on social media, the authority explained that one of the challenges that faced the owner of one of the stories who retired at the age of 43 was in linking his pension upon retirement until he reaches the age of 50, and therefore, The Authority advises the insured to continue working for a longer period in order to pay the pension upon retirement, in addition to spending it on a larger percentage.

In response to a question about what the pensioner should do when returning to work again, the authority stated that when returning to work again, the pensioner should update his data with the “Pension Authority” in order to ascertain the extent to which the conditions for combining the pension and salary apply to his case or not. In order not to pay him an increase in pensions from the Authority, he will have to return them later.

In an explanation of the extent to which the pensioner may participate under the insurance umbrella in the Authority upon returning to work again, the Authority said that if the return with an employer is subject to the provisions of the Pensions Law, and the pensioner’s age is less than 60, then registration and subscription for him with the Authority is mandatory.

In her answer to a question regarding the eligibility of the retired person to combine the pension and salary for the period of his work in the private sector, she explained that the retired person can combine if this period reaches 25 years in the government sector.

In addition to this case, the Commission has clarified the other cases that enable the retiree to combine the pension and the salary, which are the cases prior to the implementation of the provisions of the law, as well as the right of the widow to combine her pension or salary with her share of the pension of her deceased husband, as well as the person entitled to a pension from another fund, if he joins a job with An entity subject to the provisions of the Pensions Law and entitled to a pension for this period, it may combine the two pensions.

The authority said that in the event the retiree returns to work without meeting these conditions, his pension shall be suspended if the salary from the new work is equal to or greater than the value of the pension.

Regarding the extent of the pensioner’s eligibility to include the period of service for which he is entitled to a pension, she explained that he may do so, with conditions, including submitting a request for inclusion within a year of his return to work, and that his age upon return should not be more than 55 years, and that the period he wishes to include include the entire period that he The pension is attached to him, whether it is actual, guaranteed or purchased.

Regarding the joining cost in this case, the Authority indicated that it is paid at the rate of 20% x the difference between the pension calculation salary and the contribution calculation salary on the date of submitting the application for inclusion x the service period to be included in months.