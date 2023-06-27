Good news for the Italian retirees that starting from July they will receive the expected pension increase. INPS has published a circular which communicates the increase in minimum pensions as decided in the last one Budget Law.

Those concerned will be paid an increase in pensions of an amount equal to or less than the minimum INPS treatment, including arrears and starting dates of payments.

The increase is due from January 1, 2023 to December 2024, including thirteenth and fourteenth salaries for 3 million pensioners. The disbursements will start from July with all the arrears of the past months included. Three million Italians who find themselves in the conditions provided for by the law, including the income requirement, will also receive the fourteenth month.

But how much is the increase? Let’s say for pensions below 500 euros which will be raised to 600 euros but the disbursement will take place on the basis of certain parameters, such as the age and income of the pensioner.

Specifically, pensioners over the age of 75 will receive an increase of 36.08 euros and the average amount will therefore reach around 600 euros, plus cent minus. With regard to pensioners under the age of 75, the increase paid will be 8.46 euros, which is why the total will amount to 572.20 euros per month.

In 2023, the increase will be 1.5% for pensioners under 75 and 6.4% for pensioners over 75. While regarding on 2024the increase will equally affect all pensioners and will reach 2.7%. All this regardless of age.

In short, if for this year theincrease in pensions it will still be minimal especially for the under 75s, starting next year the increase will be the same for everyone and will bring a slight adjustment to retirement. All this also to equate it to the increase in the cost of living and inflation that has been growing for months now which has greatly reduced the purchasing power of Italian pensioners.