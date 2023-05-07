The government raises pension funds. 325 million away

“We’re back to cashing in on pensions”. Repubblica writes today, according to which the government is moving “to cover a part of the Labor decree, approved in the council of ministers on May 1st with 325 million. This time drawing on the funds allocated for the pension advance – the Ape – reserved for early workers, i.e. those who have carried out at least 12 months of effective work, even non-continuous, before the age of 19”.

According to Republic, “It is the first time that the executive led by Giorgia Meloni has used pensions to cover other measures. But above all because now it does so by acting on the only Quota 41, so dear to the Government League, existing in our social security system”.

The opposition complains. “The Government, which for propaganda purposes promises Quota 41, in the decree approved on May 1st raises pension funds again removing 325 million euros from the fund to finance the pension advance for early workers. A circumstance of this kind is unacceptable, which comes after the cut in revaluations made in the Budget Law and the de facto cancellation of the Women’s Option. They said they were ‘ready’, evidently only to harass citizens and pensioners”. This was stated by the deputy and vice president of the M5S Michele Gubitosa.

Taxman, Leo: “Wedge cut stable and with thirteenth salary taxed at 15% in 2024”

The will of the government “is certainly to stabilize the benefit” of the cut in the tax wedge introduced with the law decree of May 1st. This is the objective indicated by Maurizio Leo, Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance, in an interview with Corriere della Sera. “In the meantime, the government – he underlines – has strengthened the purchasing power of families, given that inflation is still high. But, evidently, there is also a structural need, so to speak, given the high level of the tax-contribution levy on workers. For this reason, the intention is certainly to stabilize the benefit. It is not possible to think of taking away next year what has been decided to give now. However, it will have to be done having it clear that there are financial compatibilities to be respected, which will be clearer in the autumn with the Def update note”.

Now, he explains, “gross wages of 25,000 euros will reach a net gain of around 100 euros per month, including the previous wedge cuts. This is the maximum increase. Over 25,000 and up to 35,000 the overall cut is six points. In this range, therefore, the advantage will drop a little compared to the 100 euro. In the next few days we will be able to give more precise examples”. In 2024 the reduction of the Irpef should take place and the cut of the wedge could be absorbed in this operation. “I believe that the two paths can coexist even if a careful evaluation of resources is needed. It is difficult to make predictions today. But some data allow for cautious optimism, in particular the preliminary estimates on GDP for the first quarter which signal growth of 0.5 per cent, with a dynamic of 1.8 per cent over the whole of 2023: a significantly higher result than to the forecasts of the Def (+1 per cent).

As for the thirteenth with the least taxes, this will take effect “in 2024, when the delegation will begin to be implemented”, explains Leo. “It also provides for the incremental flat tax for employees. I believe that the thirteenth can be assimilated to an “additional income” and therefore treated with the reduced rate of 15 percent. Thus, among other things, household consumption would be supported in a particular period. It would be a very important signal, always taking into account resources and the fact that forward escapes are not possible”. And for the self-employed? “Irap will be eliminated for personal companies and professional associations. Then there are the simplifications, starting with the calendar of tax deadlines. Again: for professionals who make use of employees we will have the reduction of withholding taxes on their salaries and the fiscal neutrality of business combinations. Personal companies in ordinary accounting will be able to opt for IRI, making the system neutral with respect to the legal form chosen”.

