Pensions and young people: a necessary reform between promises and political pragmatism

There would be 23 legislative proposals in social security matters, at the moment, in House drawers or the Senate. The theme “pensions” seems temporarily set aside from the priority agenda of Government, but it is easy to predict that it is only theyet another exercise in Melonian pragmatism. As soon as it is necessary to rekindle the dust of political controversy, the social security catchphrase will return to absorb attention and make promises. And to fill the columns of paper newspapers and on the web.

If they don’t think about it labor unions before, or the Government, after, we can be sure that Renato Brunette he will not miss the opportunity to relaunch “his” CNEL, in the political arena, as promised, between July and October. A pension reform proposal has been promised (or threatened) in recent weeks. In the meantime, we see him curiously active also on the issues of road safety.

All this social security fervor, which for now smolders under the ashes, is destined to perpetually overshadow the problem of problems: young people’s access to the job market. Please note that even technically the work of young people is the preliminary condition for any reasonable debate on the future of social security, but the issues remain essentially very separate, as a matter to be reserved for distinct and distant electoral targets. One who still votes, another who shows non-existent confidence with the polls. Between the worker over 55, who hopes to glimpse retirement within a few years (and in the meantime votes), and the worker under 35 who believes it is even useless to talk about social security (and in the meantime votes less and less) there is no no natural connection, other than the one that Politics with a capital P is capable of building.

This connection which would be virtuous – but which at the moment is not even virtual – between the two generational poles cannot be pursued with the renewed temptations of relays which have always proven to be impracticable, as well as unreasonable. Retiring from work does not create new jobs. It has been said and understood, but there are still those who pretend not to know.

The bridge to be created between these workers separated by at least twenty years of life is made of serious training projectsof apprenticeships, of the tax wedge to be drastically reduced, of liberalization and simplification of the labor market, of trust in the opportunities offered by (private) employment agencies, in the face of the continuous failure of (public) employment centres.

A serious table dedicated to pension future it should also include these themes, even as priorities. The fear, however, is that neither the new union demands for next autumn, nor the smarter recipes of Brunetta’s CNEL, will dare to state that the king is naked: there is no social security future if a serious and organized reform is not undertaken of the job market, in which young people’s access is encouraged and helped not with the usual bonuses, but with courageous changes to what already exists.

After the summer torpor, in which politics will be absorbed by the new (or renewed) balances of the European Parliament and the EU Commission, by the French and English elections, awaiting the American ones – as well as by the outcome of the European football championship and the next Olympics in Paris – the asphyxiated discussions on quotas will re-emerge, on the steps and staircases. We will once again have to deal with the savings promised and obtained with the Fornero reform and its countless adjustments, we will return to making the necessary state budget, in view of the 2025 budget, and we will end up asking young people to be patient a little longer, waiting to pay the bill. For everyone.