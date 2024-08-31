Pensions, a courageous reorganization is needed in the world of work

Here we are again with the pensions. After a year, spent more or less in silence, on the eve of the new Budget Law the spotlight is once again on issues regarding the timing of retirement from work and the calculations of the social security check. Among the paradoxes that arise again, the first concerns the poor sense of responsibility shown by many of our representatives.

Talking about pensions means talking about the life of Italians. People are attentive to statements and to the promises: too many play on the skin of young people (about their pension horizon to build) or of the less young (about the time and amount of the cheque to be cashed) just for the pleasure of registering “shares” and to plant flags on the mountain of Italian public debt.

Pensions are a serious thing. If Matthew Salvini did not agree with the hypotheses formulated by “his” minister Giancarlo Giorgetticould call him, and not throw into the summer fan jokes and hypotheses that still come from a minister of the Republic, as well as vice-premier and leader of a party of the government coalition. Heavy words (and promises), or at least they should be.

Regardless of the skirmishes proposed on social media and in newspapers, the question “pensions” continues to be reduced compared to its real social and generational scope. The weight on State accounts cannot be the only aspect of attention. The demographic crisis; the interdependence between pensions and job market; the need to make the processes more fluid work rules in order to recover contributions; the need to counteract the black workwithout waiting for the usual chants about gangmastering, to guarantee resources to the social security system; the growing connection of assistance And social security (with all due respect to those who insist on requesting separate accounts) is the result of the increase in life expectancy and the consequent need to look at health, beyond the guarantees of supplementary healthcare insured only during working life: everything is held. Pensions are not an independent variable of the system.

Reducing oneself to playing with odds and numbers (100, 102, 103, 41, as if it were a lottery draw with numbers that exceed the traditional 90) only contributes to generating complexity and confusion for citizens. And it produces the accumulation of a growing public debt: Elsa Fornero in recent days she has lashed out, with some reason, against the Northern League variants (from quota 100 onwards) which would have cost 40 billion euros.

But the minister also knows how much the nine so-called “safeguards” introduced after the launch of “her” law cost, to correct some risk, made despite the “alerts” that had come to her. from INPS (I don’t want to reopen old controversies, but just reiterate the truth of the facts).

In short, too many have contributed to creating a real jungle on the subject of pensions. A jungle that becomes the ideal terrain for adventurous lawyers, unlikely adventurers and a few charlatans too many. In recent days, someone has reported a vademecum compiled by an expert from a social security institution, which identifies 45 different ways to get out of work, anticipating the rules of the Fornero law. True or not, when there are too many variants there is little legal certainty; and when the law concerns future social security an injustice has been committed, amplifying uncertainties and adding an improper power and role to intermediaries.

Let’s be clear, patronages And coffee they do their job, but in the society of (presumed) disintermediation, amplifying the voice of those who carry out a role on behalf of third parties (in this case instead of INPS) means adding interpretations to what should only be a right to be collected, within certain timeframes.

The future of pensions does not need some new sorcerer’s apprentice, but a serious and comprehensive (and courageous) reorganization of the world of work, to encourage the accumulation of new contributions to ensure the payment of existing pensions and to give hope for those that young people expect.