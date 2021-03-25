Pensions The effects of a coronavirus pandemic are already visible in pension applications: Prolonged incapacity for work may be due to impaired muscle condition or lung function

The disability pension applications processed by the employment pension insurance company Varma concern serious coronavirus infections.

Coronavirus pandemic the effects are gradually beginning to show in pension applications as well. During the first half of 2021, Varma, an employment pension insurance company, has processed six disability pension applications in which a coronavirus infection is the main cause of disability.

A sure chief doctor Jan Schugkin in all cases, these are severe coronavirus infections that have required periods of intensive and ward treatment of up to months. Prolonged incapacity for work has been caused by a decline in muscle condition and function caused by the disease, as well as problems with lung function in particular.

“During hospital treatment, the general condition of the applicants has deteriorated, and many of them have also developed various cardiovascular and respiratory complications such as pulmonary artery thrombosis and varying degrees of lung infections,” Schugkin said in a statement.

By age pension claimants are between 56 and 62 years old. All but one of them have underlying diseases that predispose to a serious coronavirus infection. So far, Varma has granted a permanent disability pension to one applicant. Others have been granted fixed-term disability pensions, ie rehabilitation support periods, as the attending physicians have assessed that a return to work capacity is possible after the rehabilitation period.

Schugk believes that more disability pension applications due to coronavirus infection will be seen in the future.

“Although severe cases of the disease have focused on the older population, people of working age have also become seriously ill. A year has passed since the first wave of the epidemic, so the protracted incapacitated people will transfer to the occupational pension scheme during the spring at the end of the sickness benefit period. Similarly, we will face the consequences of the second wave when autumn comes, ”he estimates.

Pension applications in addition, the pandemic has also been reflected to some extent in the vocational rehabilitation provided by Varma.

“We have received some customer contacts in situations where the internships included in the training of student rehabilitators have been interrupted due to the corona. There will also be stretches in training when screening tests cannot be taken care of. Work trials in the workplace are also interrupted somewhat. The number of interruptions has been so small that we have not issued exceptional instructions for these situations in the occupational pensions sector. However, we are closely monitoring the development of the situation, ”says the Pension Director Jyrki Rasi says in a press release.