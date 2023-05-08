Pensions, here are all the cases in which it is possible to have a double check. In some cases there are no age requirements

Today Italians can retire at 67 with at least 20 years of contributions paid. In this case you receive the minimum allowance. For some, however, the INPS has provided for a method that allows them to receive a double salary but precise requirements are also needed as regards age. The good news doesn’t end there. In May there are not only deductions but also increases.

Pensions, all cases where you can have a double pension

