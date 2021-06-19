Check the hypothesis of one month extension, from 30 September to 31 October, for the delivery of the model 730. The indiscretion is reported today by the newspaper The messenger according to which the choice would aim to lighten not only the tax obligations but also to avoid the risk of traffic jam in Cafs, the tax assistance centers, which from 1 July will be grappling with the introduction of the single allowance for children, a reform that involves further commitments for those who are involved in declarations and income.

The model 730 it concerns a total of 18 million taxpayers, mostly employees and retirees: these are categories that already pay taxes monthly and therefore often the tax return provides for a refund that takes place the month following the presentation, which takes place with a compensation in the pay slip or on the accrual of pension. Obviously, the delayed delivery would also lengthen the times of this operation as well.