The General Pension and Social Security Authority confirmed that the basis on which to accept applications received from those whose services have ended for the purposes of annexation and benefiting from the “Shorak” program is the date of end of service, not the date of submission of the resignation request.

And she added – in her response to some inquiries about the “Shorak” project – that according to that, any end-of-service requests received by the authority to benefit from the “Shorake” project must be the date of the end of its service from the date of next July 1 and the following, and any requests that will be received to the authority before this. The date will no longer fulfill the terms and conditions that qualify to benefit from «Shorek».

And she clarified some cases to which the conditions for benefiting from the Shorek project do not apply, which are everyone whose service ended before the date of the first of July 2023 and who deserved a reward for the period of service, and “Shorake” does not include pensioners or those who meet the conditions for their entitlement, as the aim of the annexation is to help the insured. He has to complete the service period for the entitlement to the pension. Since the retiree or whoever fulfills the conditions for entitlement to a pension or the opportunity to obtain it, he is not covered by “Shorek”, just as “Shorek” does not include those with a service period of less than a year, given that the year’s period does not grant a reward for it.

The authority also clarified the cases that prevent benefit from “Shorak”, which is the passage of a month from joining the employer without submitting a request for inclusion, and when the insured reaches the age of referral for retirement, which is 60 years, or if the insured voluntarily withdraws from the request for inclusion, or if the insured has exhausted He has a period of six months before joining a new job, or in the event of the death of the insured before completing the amalgamation procedures. It is not permissible to request a return to the disbursement of the reward and cancel the application after the end of the joining procedures, as the joining procedure takes effect and is considered enforceable and binding on the Authority and the applicant, once the application is accepted and finally approved.