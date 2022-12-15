The General Pension and Social Security Authority said that the contributions of the insured in the private sector are paid during the year based on the salary of the subscription account for the month of January of each year.

The authority indicated that any increase in the salary of the insured’s contribution account during the year is not considered unless it is retroactive from the beginning of January of the same year, and if it is not retroactive, it will be considered in January of the following year.

The Director of Pensions Operations Department, Muhammad Saqr Al-Hammadi, stated, as part of the awareness campaign launched by the Authority earlier this December, to raise awareness of the rights and obligations of citizens benefiting from the “Nafes” program, that if an employee joins the service in the private sector after January, his contributions will be calculated on the basis of the month in which He enrolled until January of the new year, which will be the basis for calculating his contributions for the new year.

He pointed out that the employer in the private sector must submit to the Authority in January of each year a statement of the salaries of his workers for this month and their monthly subscriptions, and to provide the Authority monthly with any changes that occur to the number of his workers or their salaries, and in the event that this data is not provided on time. The specified contributions are calculated on the basis of the last statement submitted to the Authority until the actual due contributions are calculated.

Al-Hammadi stressed the need for the data provided by the employer to be identical to the records kept by him in accordance with the Labor Law, as this data is the official source that is referred to in any inspection process carried out by the authority to verify the validity of the data received from the employer.

He pointed out that in the event that this data does not correspond to the actual reality or if the records and documents are not available that the employer must keep and submit upon request from the inspection staff, the calculation of the due contributions will refer to what is issued by the Authority based on the results of the inspection results carried out by its department. concerned.

Al-Hammadi noted that the date for paying the contributions is at the end of the month for which it is due until the beginning of the new month, and it is allowed to pay it until the fifteenth day of the month following its due date, provided that the calculation of delay fines begins after the middle of the month in the event that it is not paid within the specified period.

He pointed out the need for the employer to pay contributions for all citizens working for him, regardless of the period of their service, even if it was less than a year, because the insured enjoys insurance benefits as soon as he subscribes, because if he is exposed to any risks such as disability, death, or occupational injuries during this year, his dues will be paid according to Controls and provisions regardless of the length of service.