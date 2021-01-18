The General Pensions and Social Security Authority announced that the number of transactions that were completed through the Customer Happiness Centers and the Call Center in 2020 amounted to about 54 thousand and 609 transactions, indicating that the average time for completing transactions is four minutes and 34 seconds, and the number of customer visits to the Authority’s centers is about 44,565 visits, and their average wait time for service was 4 minutes 24 seconds.

The Director of the Customer Happiness Department, Mohamed Al Hammadi, said that the authority always looks forward to providing quality and value-added services to its customers, indicating that the authority, in its desire to reduce the economic value of the time wasted in completing transactions in a traditional manner, has successfully implemented during the past years a digital transformation project It contributed significantly to reducing the number of visitors to customer happiness centers from year to year.





