The General Authority for Pensions and Social Security has confirmed that the continuation of the insured citizen’s job is a main condition for allowing him to purchase an ineffective period of service, in addition to his actual service period, with the aim of improving his pension rate upon retirement, explaining that in the event that the insured’s period of service ends without full payment The cost of purchasing non-actual service period. Purchased periods are calculated only in exchange for the amounts paid, whereas if the insured dies before completing payment, the payment of premiums will not be cancelled, but rather they will continue to be collected from the pensions of the beneficiaries.

In detail, the General Authority for Pensions and Social Security reported that the pension laws allowed the insured to purchase an inactive period of service (deemed) in addition to his actual service period, with the aim of improving the pension rate upon retirement, provided that the purchase is not for the purpose of fulfilling the period required to obtain the pension nor the age eligible for its disbursement. But only to improve the pension rate upon retirement.

The Authority, in a guidance publication published on its official accounts on social media platforms, defined legal service periods as “non-actual periods that the insured can purchase to add to his actual service period with the aim of increasing the value of his pension upon retirement,” noting that it is required to purchase non-actual service periods, The insured person requesting the service must be working.

The Authority stated that in order to approve a request to purchase a period of inactive service, in accordance with Federal Law No. 7 of 1999, regarding pensions and social insurance, the insured must have completed 20 years of service, provided that the permitted purchase period is five years for the male insured. And 10 years for the insured woman, noting that the purchase conditions have been amended in accordance with Federal Decree Law No. 57 of 2023 regarding pensions and social insurance, making them available to the insured who has completed 25 years of service, provided that the permitted purchase period is five years for both men and women. Both.

She stressed that purchasing a period of inactive service is considered an “optional service,” and therefore the insured can purchase any number of permitted years and not purchase the entire period, provided that each purchased year gives the insured man or woman an increase in the retirement pension of 2%, stressing Purchase periods must not exceed the maximum period of service eligible for a pension, which is 35 years of service.

Regarding the costs of purchasing the non-actual period, the authority explained that the purchase equation includes the product of multiplying the subscription account salary on the date of submitting the purchase request by 20%, by the period to be purchased in months, saying: “For example, if the account salary of one of the subscribers is 20 thousand dirhams And he wanted to buy five years, the calculation method is as follows: 20 thousand (the salary of the subscription account on the date of submitting the addition request) x 20% (the subscription percentage for him and the employer) x 60 (the period of service purchased in months) = 240 thousand dirhams.”

The Authority pointed out that the cost of purchasing the inactive service period is paid either in one payment or in several installments, so that 50% of the total amount is paid as an advance payment, and the rest of the purchase cost is paid in monthly installments, provided that the installment period does not exceed four years or the subscriber reaches the age of The 60th.

She said: “It is also required that the value of the monthly installment to purchase inactive service period not be less than 25% of the subscription account salary, provided that the full purchase cost is paid before the end of the insured’s service. If the insured’s service period ends without paying the full purchase cost, it is calculated.” The periods purchased correspond to the amounts paid only, while if the insured dies before completing payment, the installments will continue to be collected from the pensions of the beneficiaries.”

continue working

The General Authority for Pensions and Social Security has confirmed that being satisfied with spending the prescribed years of service to obtain a retirement pension at the rate of 70% of the average contribution account salary provides the insured citizen with the minimum insurance benefits, while continuing to work for up to 35 years of service qualifies for obtaining the pension at a rate of 100%. % of the average subscription account salary.

She explained that the commitment of the insured to spend years of actual service saves him the cost of purchasing the legal period, especially with the possibility of increasing the insured’s salary in the future if he continues to work, and thus increasing the salary of his contribution account, which results in increasing his benefits upon retirement.

• (The Authority): The cost of purchasing inactive service period, paid either in one lump sum or in several installments.