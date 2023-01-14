Pensions, bonuses for those who stay at work

A bonuses for those who stay at work and does not go in pension. Yes, but who owns it? Starting when? It is advisable not to go from the status of workers to that of retirees and request this ‘raise’? Let’s try to understand the situation.

Pensions, quota bonus 103 (optional) for those who remain at work

This “pension bonus” – thanks to a provision contained in the Finance Act – can be requested by employeesboth public and private, which have the requirement of odds 103 (62 years and 41 of contributions by 31 December 2023). These potential retirees will be able to ask the employer for the payment of the share of the contribution to be paid in their paycheck instead of allocating it to the financing of the pension. Obviously they also have the right not to ask for anything and to remain on duty under normal conditions. Or they can retire by taking advantage of the quota 103.

Pensions, quota bonus 103: is it worthwhile or not worth taking the increase? The first calculations

What exactly does this bonus consist of, which can be requested by those who would have the right to take advantage of 103 pensions? The employee’s share of the contribution (usually 9.19% of the pensionable salary that the employer withholds from the paycheck) will be given to the employee and not paid to INPS for the financing of the IVS. The worker will have a higher paycheck for the entire duration of the incentive and will subsequently retire with a lower allowance. Is it worth it or not? It depends on your point of view. Let’s try an example: a worker with a salary of 2,000 euros would have a net increase in payroll of around 70 euros per month (the equivalent of 9.19% of unpaid INPS contributions) for the entire duration of the incentive. At 67, when he reaches the age for the old-age pension, he will have to give up a monthly net amount of around 35 euros forever.

Pensions, bonuses for those who remain at work: waiting for the implementing decree

Caution. For the implementation of this “pension bonus quota 103” must come a decree of the Minister of labor and social policies, to be issued, in agreement with the Minister of Economy and Finance, expected by 31 January 2023 (thirty days from the date of entry into force of the 2023 Budget Law). Although it will probably take longer and in any case only then can all the contours of this bonus be outlined.

