Pensions | The amount of pension funds turned to growth at the beginning of the year

Income from share investments increased Finns’ occupational pension funds during the beginning of the year.

Finns occupational pension assets grew by three billion euros during the first quarter of the year, says Työeläkevakutäjat Tela.

The growth came almost entirely from equity investments. At the end of March, assets totaled 241 billion euros.

According to Tela, the year started in an uncertain atmosphere in the financial market, but there were also positive signs and developments.

The amount of earnings-related pension funds decreased during the last year, but the decrease had already reversed by the end of the year. January–March of this year brought another increase of a few billion to the pension funds.