Tuesday, May 30, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Pensions | The amount of pension funds turned to growth at the beginning of the year

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 30, 2023
in World Europe
0
Pensions | The amount of pension funds turned to growth at the beginning of the year

Income from share investments increased Finns’ occupational pension funds during the beginning of the year.

Finns occupational pension assets grew by three billion euros during the first quarter of the year, says Työeläkevakutäjat Tela.

The growth came almost entirely from equity investments. At the end of March, assets totaled 241 billion euros.

According to Tela, the year started in an uncertain atmosphere in the financial market, but there were also positive signs and developments.

The amount of earnings-related pension funds decreased during the last year, but the decrease had already reversed by the end of the year. January–March of this year brought another increase of a few billion to the pension funds.

#Pensions #amount #pension #funds #turned #growth #beginning #year

See also  Opel removes the GSI and OPC labels and introduces the Opel Astra GSE
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
China’s space program: New race to the moon

China's space program: New race to the moon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result