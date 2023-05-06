Pensions | Telan Siimes was worried: the future government might cut pensions

The trustee of pension insurers is afraid of the idea of ​​the Ministry of Finance, which approved the coalition, that the public finances could also be balanced by breaking into the occupational pension system.

Employment pension insurers CEO of the interest organization Tela Suvi-Anne Siimes is concerned that the future government may crack down on occupational pensions.

The reason behind the concern is presentation of the Ministry of Finance that the annual index increases of occupational pensions could be cut for several years. It would mean that the benefits of all those receiving employment pensions would be increased less than normal, meaning that the purchasing power of pensions could weaken.

Siimes says his worries deepened when he saw Petteri Orpon (kok) at the Säätytalo for the board negotiations led by the board.

“I am not at all happy that occupational pensions are discussed at the table that decides the sustainability of the public finances and not at the tables that deal with employment or social security, for example. It can indicate that the occupational pension system has been harnessed as presented by the Ministry of Finance as part of balancing the public finances.”

Siimes think that cuts in occupational pensions are the wrong way to balance the public finances, because the problems do not concern the occupational pension system so much as the finances of the state and municipalities.

Most occupational pensions are financed with statutory occupational pension insurance contributions instead of taxes. In the long term, there is upward pressure on them as well, but according to Siimes, there is no need for quick measures.

Coalition your line before the election, that it won’t cut increases in occupational pensions.

The coalition is not necessarily going back on its promise. According to information from Helsingin Sanomat, one option is for the new government to give labor market organizations the task of agreeing on a pension reform that balances the public finances.

If this were to happen, the labor market partners could apply for balancing measures other than index cuts. In previous reforms, for example, the retirement age has been increased.

“ “You can put everything in Excel and ramble.”

According to Telan Siimes, assigning tasks to labor market organizations would be a less bad solution from the new government than direct cuts. He still doesn’t get excited about this idea either.

“Until now, the pension system has been developed based on its own needs. Some of them are strongly linked to, for example, employment, productivity and workforce adequacy. Now the paper seems to have turned so that other goals have fallen off the table and all that remains is balancing the public finances. Anything goes. You can put everything in Excel and ramble on,” says Siimes and directs his criticism above all at the Ministry of Finance.

Occupational pensions are among the largest expenditures in the public finances. If the new government cuts other social security, such as national pensions, guaranteed pensions and unemployment insurance, why should occupational pensions be left out of the cuts?

“Cutting occupational pensions would not directly help the economy of the state and municipalities, as they would reduce tax revenues. The Ministry of Finance’s change proposals are based on the fact that by curbing the size of pension payments, tax increase funds will be available elsewhere. It’s new in Finland,” Siimes replies.

Statutory pension contributions are collected from Finns’ salaries like taxes. The idea of ​​the Ministry of Finance is that lower pension payments would leave more room for taxation. In this way, cutting occupational pensions could help the situation of the state and municipalities.

Chief Economist of the Confederation of Taxpayers Mikael Kirkko-Jaakkola gathered information for Helsingin Sanomat about how employee and employer pension contributions and other taxes paid from middle-income wages have developed in the private sector in recent decades.

The Finnish pension system is mainly a so-called pay-as-you-go system, where each generation pays the pensions of its predecessors. The current pensioners have therefore not saved their occupational pensions themselves.

At the same time that pension contributions have increased due to increased pension expenses, income taxation on salaries has been reduced. Statutory pension payments can be said to have eaten up space from taxation.

of the Pension Security Center managing director Mikko Kautto has a more understanding attitude to considerations about changes to the occupational pension system than Siime.

“The state has a legitimate interest in the occupational pension system already because the state has a large annual occupational pension expenditure.”

Kautto refers to the occupational pensions paid to retired state employees from tax funds, as well as the state’s financial contributions from, for example, the occupational pensions of entrepreneurs and agricultural entrepreneurs.

In Kauto’s opinion, for example, the cuts to increases in occupational pensions are a political issue, and arguments can be found both against and in favor of the proposal.

According to him, index changes can be justified, for example, by the wide distribution of savings targets in the public finances. Every third person who turns 16 is a pensioner in Finland, Kautto points out.

“If something small is done on the pension side, it has a big meaning as a whole. If, for example, the increase percentage of the index revisions of my occupational pensions were to be reduced, the effect would be different in euros for low-income earners than for high-income earners. In terms of euros, more savings would come from high-income earners.”

Kautto says that he agrees with Siimes that there is no need for quick balancing measures in the occupational pension system. He still says that he understands the consideration of whether changes to the occupational pension system should support other public finances.

“From time to time it has been asked whether the occupational pension system is a henchman who takes his own first, and others take what is left. When the occupational pension system is in relatively good condition, but the rest of the public finances are in quite bad condition, political decision-makers can consider whether the balance is right.”

He reminds that the wishes and boundary conditions set by politicians also played an important role in the pension reforms of 2005 and 2017.