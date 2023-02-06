The General Pension and Social Security Authority said that the insured’s completion of a year of service is a condition for obtaining an end-of-service reward from the authority, noting that the minimum period for which the insured deserves a reward is 11 months and a day, given that part of the month according to the Pensions Law is compelled to a full month and thus The term of the insured shall be one full year.

The authority’s data for the year 2022 revealed that there were (1,461) cases out of 6,138 end-of-service files that did not meet the conditions for entitlement to the end of service due to the termination of the services of the insured for a period of less than a year, and the percentage of these cases reaches 24% of the number of end-of-service cases received by the authority. .

The authority said that spending a period of more than a year at the employer achieves the best insurance benefits for the insured, including that it contributes to increasing the value of the reward according to the way it is calculated in the Pensions Law. The insured gets a month and a half salary for each of the first five years of service, two months’ salary for each of the following five years of service, and three months’ salary for each of the next five years of service, and the salary on which the bonus is calculated is the salary of the pension account itself. .

She pointed out that some of the insured may ask about the fate of the contributions that were deducted from their salaries during this period, and the answer is that the insured during this period enjoys all the insurance benefits. If he was exposed – God forbid – to any health impediment or died during this period, he gets all the benefits provided by the law in such cases, such as obtaining the maximum pension at a rate of 100% in the event of total disability or death as a result of a work injury, so that the period of His participation as if he had spent 35 years in service.

In addition, the insured can add this period to the period of service when he joins a new job in the future, and therefore it does not fall from his employment age or his period of service.

The authority alerted to a problem in which some of the insured and employers fall into during the first year of work, which is the lack of interest in paying contributions on his behalf during this period until the employee resigns for any reason, and upon joining a new employer, he discovers that he is unable to join the new job except after paying the subscription on his behalf. In this case, the employer is forced to pay the subscription on his behalf retroactively and bear the value of the additional amounts resulting from the delay in paying the contributions, with the possibility of losing the insured’s opportunity to join the new job, and in the worst case, the delay in joining it. Therefore, the Authority calls on the insured to verify the payment of the subscription. about to avoid such challenges in the future.