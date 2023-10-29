A truly unexpected result for the League considering the financial situation and the return of the Stability Pact from next year

A perfect team game. League government sources at the highest levels explain to Affaritaliani.it how the game of leverage between the deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini and the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti led the Northern League to obtain, in fact, a victory in the Budget Law for 2024. Faced with very limited resources and the priority of confirming the cut in the tax wedge for next year up to 35 thousand euros of income per year, the League risked suffering a blow on one of the issues on which Salvini has fought the most in recent years, namely the cancellation of the Fornero Law.

The play of the released and unconfirmed drafts, the first ones that contained Quota 104, allowed the League to launch a barrage. Everything was studied carefully: the group leaders Romeo And Molinari who in a sweetened way asked to do more on pensions, and the usual combative Crippa, deputy secretary, who called for the elimination of the Fornero Law as promised during the electoral campaign. Salvini has always displayed serenity without raising his tone and worked, behind the scenes, together with Giorgetti to bring home the maximum possible given the situation: avoid Quota 104 and return, albeit with some modifications, to Quota 103.

A truly unexpected result considering the financial situation and the return of the Stability Pact from next year. “We have averted Quota 104, all together, and now we are aiming for Quota 41 by the end of the legislature”, explain Northern League sources. Giorgetti he kept track of the accounts in close contact with the prime minister Melons and with Brussels, but knowing perfectly well what the political objective of the League was. Salvini did not raise his tone and worked behind the scenes, letting the group leaders and Crippa do the talking.

Not only. Now the League – as qualified sources explain – in the coming months, once the Budget Law has been approved – will return to proposing a new scrapping and a fiscal peace for small tax bills. Another Northern League workhorse that will soon be relaunched, probably in the midst of the electoral campaign for the European elections. All this considering that the budget also includes the funds to start the project Bridge over the Strait, as promised by Salvini since his inauguration at the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure. In short, a more than satisfactory result and one which, in fact, irritated Forza Italia.

