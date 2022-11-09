Pensions news 2023 latest news, the objective of the Meloni government

The government is working on a reform of the pensionsbut the first goal is to prevent it from going back to “Fornero law” from next year. For this the executive lead Melons consider intervening immediately with one provisional ruleonly for 2023, to then work on one structural measure from 2024.

Pensions news 2023 latest news, the measure in Budget Law

In the next budget law – reads the Messaggero – the government will insert a measure to allow public and private employees to leave their jobs early. The hypothesis that is most likely given is retirement with 61 years of age and 41 years of contributions. A new Odds 102which will replace the one expiring on December 31st.

Pensions news 2023 latest news, simulations

On retirement with 61 years of age and 41 years of contributions, simulations are already circulating at the Ministry of Labor. The measure would allow 83,000 more people to retire next year than would retire from work with the ordinary rules of Fornero law. But the central question is: how much would this measure cost?

Pensions news 2023 latest news, charges over a billion

The pension charges would be 1.13 billion euros. A sum that would rise up to 1.31 billion considering the total charges. The reason why the government, at least for now, would be willing to limit the measure only to 2023, is also the cost that this new Odds 102 may have in the next few years.

