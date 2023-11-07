The General Authority for Pensions and Social Security has confirmed that the service of consolidating previous service periods is one of the most important services that enhance the insured’s chances of obtaining a better retirement pension, especially as it contributes to extending the periods of interrupted service into one period until the insured completes the remaining years eligible for the benefit. The retirement pension, which is estimated at approximately 20 years of service if he decides to resign at any time and has a desire to end the period of service by obtaining the retirement pension.

The Authority explained within the “End it Right” campaign, which it launched with the aim of helping the insured person improve his retirement and resignation decision in the event that he wishes to move to another employer while retaining his previous years of service without starting from scratch; The Pensions Law allows the insured, when moving to a new employer, to add the previous service period to the subsequent service according to certain controls and provisions, in the event that the “Shorek” rules do not apply to him.