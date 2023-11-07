The General Authority for Pensions and Social Security has confirmed that the service of consolidating previous service periods is one of the most important services that enhance the insured’s chances of obtaining a better retirement pension, especially since it contributes to extending the periods of interrupted service to one period until the insured completes the remaining years eligible for receipt. On the retirement pension, which is estimated at approximately 20 years of service if he decides to resign at any time with his desire to end the period of service by obtaining the retirement pension.

The Authority explained within the campaign: “End it Right,” which it launched with the aim of helping the insured person improve his retirement and resignation decision in the event that he wishes to move to another employer while retaining his previous years of service without starting from scratch; The Pensions Law allows the insured, when moving to a new employer, to add the previous service period to the subsequent service according to certain controls and provisions, in the event that the “Shorek” rules do not apply to him.

The service addition service is optional, and allows the insured to add any number of years he wishes to add, more than once, contrary to what is rumored that the addition option is allowed once for the employee during his career.

Addition costs are calculated according to a formula consisting of multiplying the subscription account salary on the date of submitting the addition request x 20% (the percentage of contributions due from the insured and the employer) x the period to be added in months.

The decisions of the Authority’s Board of Directors facilitated the annexation process when they gave the insured some important options for paying the annexation cost, the most important of which is not requiring a down payment, and the possibility of installments of the annexation costs over four years, so that the monthly installment is not less than a quarter of the salary according to the law, and the installment period does not exceed four years. Or the end of the insured’s service period, whichever comes first.

It is also permissible for the insured who has an effective request to add the service period to submit a new request to add another service period, provided that the first request is settled on the basis of calculating the added periods corresponding to the amounts paid, and so that the costs of the new period to be added are calculated on the subscription salary on the date of submitting the request. New annexation.

The insured can pay the costs of adding the service in one lump sum or in monthly installments, provided that he is committed to paying the costs of adding the service according to the scheduled installments and does not fail to pay two consecutive or intermittent installments in order to avoid canceling his request.

The included period is calculated corresponding to the amounts actually paid, and if the insured wishes to complete the rest of the period, he must then submit a new application.

If the insured’s service ends without paying the full cost of addition, the added periods are calculated corresponding to the amounts actually paid, and the insured’s obligation to pay the installments for the addition cost is dropped if his service ends with death, provided that he has paid (50%) of the total cost. However, if The value of what he paid is less than (50%), so the rest of this percentage is deducted from the pensions of the beneficiaries.

For inclusion, the insured must submit in writing to his employer a request for inclusion before the end of his service period, and it is stipulated that the periods required to be added have not expired due to any reason for complete deprivation of pension or reward, and that these periods must not be for a temporary period of work or a daily wage (daily wage) or From the periods of training prior to appointment.