October Pensions, Increases Coming: Here’s Who It’s For

Pensions of October is coming and the increases are also to be marked on the calendar. In fact, thanks to a combination of fiscal measures and the annual revaluation linked to the‘inflationseveral increases are coming for some categories of pensioners. The news concerns, in particular, those who receive minimum allowancesi: their amount increases by 16 euros (from 598.77 euros to 614.77 euros).

As you remember skytg24, the pension slip, accessible through the INPS online service, allows pensioners to check the amount paid each month and the reasons why this amount may vary; the tax deductions on the installment of October pension will include the monthly Irpef and the regional and municipal surcharges for 2023. The adjusted amounts will be certified in the 2024 Single Certification. Furthermore, for pensioners who have opted for INPS as a tax substitute, Skytg24 reminds, operations will be carried out to match the accounting results for the 730 model, with any refunds or withholdings in the event of a debit adjustment.

Here are some calculation with regard to the revaluation of the pensions for the month of October:

Pensions up to 4 times the INPS minimum: increase of 5.4% on a gross amount of up to 2,272.76 euros;

Pensions from 4 to 5 times the INPS minimum: increase of 4.59% on an amount up to 2,839.70 euros;

Pensions from 5 to 6 times the INPS minimum: increase of 2.862% on an amount up to 3,407.64 euros;

Pensions from 6 to 8 times the INPS minimum: increase of 2.538% on an amount up to 4,543.52 euros;

Pensions from 8 to 10 times the INPS minimum: increase of 1.998% on an amount up to 5,679.40 euros;

Pensions over 10 times the INPS minimum: increase of 1.728% for amounts over 5,679.40 euros.