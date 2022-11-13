Pensions, turning point in 2023: what changes

Not far from the end of 2022 and Announcements important in terms of pensions are on the way. From 1 January 2023 a maxi revaluation of the pension checks it will touch most of the pockets of the Italians. The Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti has in fact signed the decree which, starting from January 1, 2023, provides for an adjustment equal to + 7.3% of all pensions. An increase that could be defined as a record (if compared to those that have occurred in recent decades), calculated on the basis of the percentage change that occurred in the consumer price indices provided by Istat on November 3, 2022.

Pensions 2023, increases on the way: the figures

But who will benefit from the maxi revaluation? According to what Il sole 24 Ore writes, “the adjustment will be 7.3%, but only holders of treatments up to 4 times the minimum INPS, which is € 525.38 per month, will benefit from it in full.” While with regard to the increases they will range from “about 38 euros per month for minimum pensions to 52 euros net for those of one thousand euros. The treatments from 2,000 euros gross will increase by 100 euros and by 150 euros net the checks of 4 thousand euros always gross”.

In detail, explains the daily economic, it indexing scheme of pensions will be the one adopted this year: “the adjustment will be full (100%) for checks that reach 4 times the minimum INPS, set at 525.38 euros; it will drop to 90% for treatments between 4 and 5 times the minimum and 75% for pensions above the threshold of 5 times the minimum. The revaluation will be applied to the gross amounts of the allowances, therefore including the 2022 adjustment of 0.2% paid at the beginning of November of this year ” , concludes Il Sole 24 Ore.

Subscribe to the newsletter

