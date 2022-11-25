Pensions, the Meloni government changes the revaluation. Here’s who wins and who loses

The government changes the calculation method to re-evaluate the pensions. In 2023, in fact, the “Prodi brackets“, restored by the Draghi government. In their place, but the least favorable “bands Read“. According to the calculations of the Meloni governmentthe exchange rate allows a good 2.1 billion in savings, to be used to cover the budget manoeuvre.

For the pensions up to 4 times the minimum (i.e. 2,100 euros gross per month) nothing changes: they recover 100% of inflation. For all the other cheques, there will be a considerable cut ranging from 516 euros to 2,864 euros per year, as shown by the simulations in the table.

Bands and brackets: how they work

The methods of equalization, or of adjustment of pensions to inflationused in Italy in the last 25 years are two: for echelons or for bands. In the case of brackets, proceed as for the personal income tax. This is what happened in 2022 (Draghi government):

revaluation 100% full for pensions up to 4 times the minimum (2,102 euros)

for pensions up to 4 times the minimum (2,102 euros) rivalutazione al 90% sulla quota di pensione tra 4 e 5 volte il minimo (cioè tra 2.102 e 2.627 euro)

sulla quota di pensione tra 4 e 5 volte il minimo (cioè tra 2.102 e 2.627 euro) [if–>revaluation at 75% on the pension quota exceeding 5 times the minimum (2,627 euros)

In 2023 we change (Meloni government) and go back to bands method, less favorable because the percentage is applied to the entire amount of the pension. There are 6 bands:

100% on pensions up to 4 times the minimum (2,102 euros)

80% on pensions between 4 and 5 times the minimum (2,102-2,627 euros)

55% on pensions between 5 and 6 times the minimum (2,627-3,152 euros)

50% on pensions between 6 and 8 times the minimum (3,152-4,203 euros)

40% on pensions between 8 and 10 times the minimum (4,203-5,254 euros)

35% on pensions over 10 times the minimum (above 5,254 euros)

