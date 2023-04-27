The General Pension and Social Security Authority said that retirement does not mean abandoning a professional life, but rather completing it in a less stressful way, in light of a lifestyle that is freer from job obligations, such as coming and going and continuing to work for specific hours per day, in addition to the fading of the pressures associated with some of the work that accompanies it. cases of psychological stress.

In the framework of its campaign for proactive planning for the post-retirement phase, “Be Prepared,” the authority affirmed that completing a professional life is not an option if the insured wants to enjoy a life free from material troubles or personal and social emptiness. Some new skills while the insured is at the head of his work, so that after the termination of his service, he can create a path for him, either complementary to his professional path

The same, or completely new as a result of the new skills acquired during the business trip.

The authority pointed out that the professional decisions taken by the insured after retirement are related to the lifestyle he chooses, and knowing what is most logical for his future, noting that this stage requires a lot of experience and financial consultations to reach the optimal formula for the business that may be a goal for the insured in this stage. Post-retirement, and during this stage, the insured will adopt a series of experiences that will lead him to make more informed decisions, and then achieve the best, given that experience is the best guide and proof.

The Authority noted that the insured should not look at the post-retirement period as one block of time, and set long-term plans for it, but it is better to start developing short-term plans, and start implementing each plan step by step, so that if he succeeds in achieving a step, he moves to what followed by it, and this would enhance his self-confidence, and create more motivation and incentives to complete the rest of the steps until the implementation of the plan in its entirety.

The authority said that studies and research on project management indicate that the best start in the field of business is in projects that do not require large capital.

He himself will open his own project for an appropriate amount, and he has allocated part of the money for emergencies.