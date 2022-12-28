Pensions, goodbye to Fornero. Freni: “We are moving towards 41 years of contributions without age limits”

Pensionsa dossier increasingly “hot” economic-political which aims to change over the next five years. As has already been pointed out several times here, the new government Melons aims to renew the Italian social security system, definitively canceling, hence by the end of the legislature, the much feared Fornero law. A goal that could not be achieved already in 2023, given that the newborn 103 share will affect a limited number of people, while most will continue to retire according to the rules established by Fornero law. Confirmation of the turning point comes directly from the Undersecretary for the Economy Federico Freni which underlines how the little room for maneuver was mainly caused by the lack of suitable resources. However, the situation, in terms of social security, should improve from 2024 onwards.

Pensions, goodbye Fornero: here’s how

So what does the government have in mind? The executive would be studying a intervention focused on the current early retirement, which today requires the possession of 42 years and 10 months of contributions for men, 41 years and 10 months for women. Furthermore, early retirement does not provide for a reference age ceiling, or a minimum age.

Pensions, the bridge crossing with Quota 103

For 2023, net of the few economic resources available, it was therefore decided to adopt a “bridge” solution, i.e. 103 share. It’s about a measure of flexibility which allows you to retire once you have reached 41 years of contributions, provided you are at least 62 years of age. A personal limit that limits in fact the audience of all beneficiaries who may retire early. Federico Freni, undersecretary of the Ministry of the Economy, explains that “only cost reasons have required the inclusion of a age coefficient at 62 years old”. But the future is another. “The intention is to allow everyone, regardless of age, to retire with 41 years of contributions”, concludes Freni.

Pensions, bitter news for Option Woman

News to love instead for Option Woman. The Undersecretary for the Economy Federico Brakes reveals that this option “was not economically viable. But it is a measure that intercepts a need for protection to which we cannot and do not want to deny answers. We’ll see if we can find an improvement framework”. Still in the field of social security, Freni points out that it was decided “to to support decisively i low-middle income, limiting the pension revaluation only to certain brackets. It was a political choice”, but “in the coming months the inflation trend will be the parameter for our choices“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

