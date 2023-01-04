Pensions, clarity after the disappointment of January 3rd

It is now clear what happened. Yesterday, Tuesday 3 January, millions of Italian pensioners awaited the announced and promised increase in checks (and wire transfers) as a result of the equalisation, the adaptation toinflation decided by the government with the Budget Law. And instead the disappointment was great, in many cases. No increase, or increases lower than expected or even lower figures than the month of November 2022 (in December there was the thirteenth and it is impossible to make a correct comparison).

Sources at the highest levels of the Ministry of Economy and Finance and also of the Ministry of Labor reassure the Italians and to Affaritaliani.it they explain that it was impossible to do all the calculations for January 3, with wire transfers being entered days before and the maneuver for 2023 which was definitively approved only on December 30 last year.

And so what? Government sources assure that everything will be resolved with the February month, when the pension checks will be adjusted with the increases decided in the Budget Law including the arrears that were not given by INPS, through no fault of the social security institution, in January 2023.

But let’s see exactly what changes with the new year.

From January the rules on the revaluation of pensions change as a new six-band calculation system enters into force introduced by the 2023 Budget Law which replaces the old three-band one.

The revaluation due to inflation will take place in full only for checks up to €2,254.96 with a realignment rate (ie an increase) of 7.3%. Conversely, for amounts exceeding €2,254.96, another 5 brackets intervene with a lower revaluation rate, which ranges from 85% to 32% of 7.3% as the check increases.

