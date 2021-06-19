The pension reform is one of the most anticipated measures of 2021 with 100 now close to exceeding. Meanwhile, the latest news on social security would like the government to work on the hypothesis of a quota 41 for all. Let’s see what it is and the latest news.

As is well known – writes www.idealista.it – ​​the 100 quota will not be renewed, so a pension reform is urgently needed. The current early retirement system provides for the exit from the world of work with 62 years of age and 38 of contributions paid. Once passed, in the absence of a pension reform, there would be no possibility of leaving the world of work before the age of 67. The unions, according to the latest news, would like a quota of 41 for everyone to overcome the 5-year staircase.

But what does quota 41 pensions mean for everyone? That once you reach 41 years of contributions you could access the early retirement no requirement of a personal data type. Another obstacle to overcome would be the conspicuous decrease in the amount of the pension allowance for those who benefit from the early exit, as currently foresees 100.

The latest news, therefore, on the subject of pension reforms speak of a quota of 41 for all. But it is an early retirement already provided, but at present only for certain categories of people and with some specific requirements. Currently, early workers can access it, without personal restrictions at the time of submitting the application.

For precocious workers we mean those taxpayers who before the age of 19 have worked for at least 12 effective months, even if not continuous, and have accrued the required seniority as of December 31, 1995. Furthermore, it is necessary to fall into one of the categories with the right to Social bee.

Furthermore, to be able to access the early retirement quota 41, you must belong to one of the following categories:

unemployed due to an individual or collective dismissal, for just cause or consensual termination, who have terminated the use of NASPI or other compensation due for at least 3 months;

employees and self-employed workers who have been assisting their spouse or first degree relative living with a disability for at least 6 months at the time of the application;

employees and self-employed workers who have developed a reduction in working capacity, with a percentage of civil disability greater than or equal to 74%;

workers who carry out strenuous or particularly burdensome activities.