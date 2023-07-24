Pensions, Government plans for reform. There is talk of Quota 96 or Quota 41 but the confirmation of Quota 103 in 2024 is more probable

A new table between the social partners and the Observatory on the monitoring of social security expenditure with regard to the pension reform is expected this Wednesday. There are many proposals for the next one budget law and in 2024 with the goal set by the Government to cancel the Fornerno law. The problem is always to find the resources.

Quote 96 latest

At the moment the aim is to extend 103 share even in 2024 but it could also snap 41 share in the form of a contribution. With the first one retires with at least 62 years of age and 41 years of contributions but the measure expires in December. For the second, 41 years of contributions are enough but with an allowance calculated with the contributory method (therefore with an amount even lower by 20-30%). There are also possibilities to extend female option in the formula foreseen before the cutting of the last Maneuver e Odds 96.

