Among the workers who have reached 41 years of contributions, there are quite a few who started working between the ages of 15 and 18.



From Quota 103 to Quota 41. Among the hypotheses being studied by the technicians there is one on the front of pensions there is one that would introduce a requirement to limit the number of workers potentially interested in this early retirement channel. The hypothesis – according to what the Evening Courier – provides that in addition to 41 years of contributions, at least 12 months of contributions must have been paid before the age of 19. Quota 41 would be accessible only to those who began working as minors. In reality, the same technicians explain, there would be quite a few workers who reach 41 years of contributions who began working between the ages of 15 and 18.

The transition from Quota 103 to Quota 41, by eliminating the 62-year age limit, it would lead to a greater number of early pensions. But these would be small numbers. In fact, with the heavy restrictions decided with the maneuver for 2024, there has been a collapse in requests for retirement with Quota 103, especially because the allowance is calculated entirely with the contributory, determining a drop of the same of 15-30%. This is why it is unlikely to reach the 17 thousand requests initially estimated by the government for the whole of 2024. Also Quota 41 would maintain the penalization of the entirely contributory calculation. Therefore, large coverages are not needed. Already today, a portion of those who reach 41 years of contributions and have at least 12 months of payments before the age of 19, can retire early through the channel for so-called “early” workers. For whom, however, other requirements are required.

