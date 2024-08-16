Pensions, quota 41 “light” appears. The latest proposal from the League

Italy is preparing to experience a new chapter in the reform of pensionswith a particular focus on the proposal of “quota 41” in a simplified version, supported in particular by the Alloy. The Deputy Prime Minister Matthew Salvini and the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Labour Claudio Durigon are proposing to include this measure in the next budget law. Here is a detailed overview of this proposal and its implications.

Calculating pensions

The pension calculation method is based on the contributory seniority accumulated by 31 December 1995. Those who have accumulated at least 18 years of contributions by this date benefit from the “mixed” system. This implies that the pension is calculated using the retributive system for contributions accrued up to 31 December 2011, and using the contributory system for those accrued from 1 January 2012 onwards.

For individuals with less than 18 years of contributions or hired after 1 January 1996, who have no contribution seniority before 1995, only the contributory system. The new proposal of quota 41 “light” follows this logic, calculating the pension exclusively with the contributory method.

The Executive’s Strategy

The Italian government has been active on pension reform for some time. The “light” version of quota 41 would reduce the costs of implementing the reform, but would still require coverage of no less than one billion euros.

The cost of previous versions of quota 41 has proven to be too high, as underlined several times by the President of the Council Georgia Meloni and by the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti. Faced with this situation, the League is considering this light alternative in view of the 2025 budget.

A meeting with the unions is planned for September to discuss the possibility of bringing forward the retirement age, although the Cgil expressed opposition to the idea of ​​a fully contributory pension reform.

In response, Durigon stated in an interview with Southern Italy Gazette on August 15th which, since 1996 with the Dini Lawthe pension system has seen an increase in the use of contributory calculation. Durigon He also highlighted the need to strengthen the “second pillar of social security”, i.e. supplementary pension provision, to ensure adequate pensions and prevent situations of economic hardship for pensioners.